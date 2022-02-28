Reports: Two top prospects to skip Combine workouts

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) makes a throw against the Baylor Bears in the second quarter in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will not work out at this week’s NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The two top prospects, both still recovering from injuries, will participate in interviews and medical exams only.

On-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium are scheduled for Thursday for QBs and Sunday for defensive backs.

ESPN ranks Stingley and Corral as the No. 8 and No. 27 overall prospects, respectively, for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Stingley had surgery on his left foot in October, while Corral injured his right ankle in the Jan. 2 Sugar Bowl.

–Field Level Media