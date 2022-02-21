Reports: Michigan suspends Juwan Howard for rest of regular season

Feb 20, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the game with the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan is suspending men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard for the remaining five games of the regular season for throwing an open-hand punch during a postgame altercation against Wisconsin, Yahoo Sports and ESPN reported Monday.

Howard, 49, will miss the Wolverines’ four home games against Rutgers, No. 15 Illinois, Michigan State and No. 25 Iowa and the regular-season finale at No. 22 Ohio State. He will be allowed to return for the postseason, starting with the Big Ten Tournament.

It was not yet known whether others involved in the fight would face suspensions or other discipline. The Big Ten and the two programs are expected to announce disciplinary actions Monday night.

Howard was upset about a timeout Wisconsin called with 15 seconds left and got in a verbal exchange with Badgers coach Greg Gard near the Michigan bench in Sunday’s 77-63 loss to Wisconsin in Madison, Wis. In the handshake line, Howard could be heard telling Gard, “I’ll remember that,” and Gard stopped Howard from walking away in an attempt to respond.

As security tried to intervene, both head coaches had hands on each other and others became involved before Howard delivered the right-handed punch to Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft’s face. The altercation intensified after the punch, with players from both teams also pushing each other and throwing punches.

Howard declined to apologize after the contest.

“I addressed with the head coach that I will remember that, because of that timeout,” Howard said. “For someone to touch me, I think that was very uncalled for to touch me while we were verbalizing and communicating with one another. That’s what ended up happening and that’s what escalated it.

“I did not like the timeout being called, I’ll be totally honest. I thought it was not necessary at that moment, especially it being a large lead.”

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement Sunday that Howard’s behavior was “totally unacceptable” and there was “no excuse for any of our staff or student-athletes to get into a physical altercation with others regardless of instigating factors.”

Last March, Howard had to be restrained during the second half of a Big Ten tourney game against Maryland after getting into a verbal disagreement with then-Terrapins coach Mark Turgeon. Howard was ejected.

Howard is in his third season as Michigan coach. He won multiple national coach of the year awards last season after the Wolverines went 23-5 and reached the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight before losing to UCLA.

Michigan (14-11, 8-7 Big Ten) is trying to secure an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

–Field Level Media