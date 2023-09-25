Report: Warrant issued for Chargers CB J.C. Jackson

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

An arrest warrant was issued in Massachusetts for Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson, MassLive reported Monday.

Jackson, 27, failed to appear in Attleboro District Court on Friday for a probation violation hearing, per the report.

Charged with criminal speeding in 2021, Jackson’s probation terms included paying a $300 fine and completing the state’s “Brains at Risk” awareness and prevention program.

According to Monday’s report, Jackson did not complete the program or pay the fine, resulting in the warrant for his arrest.

Jackson’s attorney did not provide a comment when reached by MassLive.

Jackson was a surprise scratch for the Chargers in Sunday’s 28-24 win at Minnesota. He had three tackles, three passes defensed and one interception in the first two games of the season.

He played four seasons with the New England Patriots (2018-21) before signing with the Chargers in March 2022. The 2021 Pro Bowl selection has 26 interceptions in 69 career games (46 starts).

–Field Level Media