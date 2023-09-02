Report: Rams WR Cooper Kupp sees specialist about hamstring

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp is seeing a noted body specialist in Minnesota on Saturday to get at the root of his hamstring issues, NFL Network reported.

The visit comes after Kupp had a setback earlier in the week, sustaining his second hamstring pull of the summer.

Rams coach Sean McVay maintains that Kupp is day-to-day. His availability for Week 1 is uncertain.

Kupp, 30, was first injured in a training-camp practice Aug. 2, leaving the field 30 minutes into a workout. He was originally expected to be out 1-2 weeks but he missed all three preseason games.

Kupp played nine games last season before a season-ending ankle injury but led the NFL in receptions (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16) in 2021.

The Rams are set to open the season Sept. 10 at Seattle, leaving little time for the 2021 All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection to resume on-field work.

Kupp is the No. 1 receiver for the Rams, who traded away Allen Robinson II, with Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek following Kupp on the team’s depth chart.

Kupp has 508 catches for 6,329 yards and 46 touchdowns in 80 games (66 starts) since the Rams drafted him in the third round in 2017.

–Field Level Media