Report: Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo had foot surgery in March

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo underwent surgery on his injured left foot after signing a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, The Athletic reported on Thursday.

Garoppolo signed a three-year contract worth $72.75 million on March 17 and effectively renewed acquaintances with Josh McDaniels, his new head coach. McDaniels was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in New England during Garoppolo’s first three-plus seasons in the league.

McDaniels on Thursday, however, opted against getting into specifics as to whether Garoppolo underwent a medical procedure.

“He’s going through his process just like we knew he would,” McDaniels said. “Nothing has happened that would surprise us based on the information we had.”

Garoppolo, 31, left the San Francisco 49ers after six seasons and multiple deep playoff runs together.

Garoppolo was the starting quarterback in San Francisco’s run to Super Bowl LIV, where he threw a touchdown and two interceptions in a 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2020. The Niners reached the NFC Championship game in the 2021 season, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Since entering the league with the Patriots in 2014, Garoppolo has a 40-17 record as a starter in the regular season. He has totaled 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns and 42 interceptions with a 67.6 career completion percentage.

