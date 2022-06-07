Report: Jazz’s coaching target list includes Terry Stotts

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz’s list of potential replacements for departed head coach Quin Snyder includes former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The report indicated that the Jazz are looking at six coaches. Per ESPN, Utah recieved permission to speak with two assistant coaches on the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics, Joe Mazzulla and Will Hardy, as well as Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee and New York Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant.

Stotts and Jazz assistant coach Alex Jensen also are due to receive interviews, according to ESPN.

In a Monday farewell press conference for Snyder, who resigned on Sunday, Jazz owner Ryan Smith said of the plan for finding Snyder’s replacement, “We’re going to take our time with the coaching search. We have to get it right.”

Snyder stepped down after eight seasons as the Jazz’s head coach, during which he recorded a 372-264 (.585) record. He enjoyed six straight seasons with a winning percentage above .580. Snyder, 55, sits second on the list of all-time coaching wins for the franchise, trailing just Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan, (1,127).

Stotts, 64, has been the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks (2002-03 to 2003-04), the Milwaukee Bucks (2005-06 to 2006-07) and Portland (2012-13 to 2020-21). Most recently, he was fired after the Trail Blazers’ first-round exit in the 2021 playoffs.

In 13 seasons as an NBA head coach, Stotts has a 517-486 (.515) regular season record and a 23-44 (.343) mark in the playoffs. He led Portland to the 2019 Western Conference finals, where they were swept by the Golden State Warriors.

Jensen has been a Jazz assistant since 2013, while Bryant was on Snyder’s staff from 2014-2020.

