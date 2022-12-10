Cowboys to activate receiver James Washington from IR

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver James Washington will be activated from injured reserve and is expected to play in Sunday’s home game against the Houston Texans, NFL Network reported Saturday.

Washington has been sidelined since Aug. 1 with a broken right foot. He had surgery to repair his fractured fifth metatarsal after getting hurt in training camp at Oxnard, Calif., jumping for a deep ball in the end zone against cornerback Trevon Diggs.

“Based off of Wednesday and Thursday’s work, I think he’s ready to go,” Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said of Washington on Friday.

Washington, 26, signed a one-year deal worth $1.19 million with the Cowboys in March.

He has 114 catches for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns in 60 career games (25 starts) with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who selected him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media