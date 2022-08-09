Red Sox put closer Tanner Houck (back) on IL

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox placed closer Tanner Houck on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with lower back inflammation.

The move, executed just ahead of Boston’s game Tuesday night against the visiting Atlanta Braves, is retroactive to Saturday.

In a corresponding move, the Red Sox recalled fellow right-hander Kaleb Ort from Triple-A Worcester.

Houck, 26, hasn’t pitched since a five-out save last Tuesday in Houston.

Houck is 5-4 with a 3.15 ERA and eight saves in 32 games (four starts) this season. He’s 9-9 with a 3.02 ERA in 53 career games (20 starts) in three seasons with the Red Sox.

Ort, 30, has a 9.49 ERA in 10 appearances without a decision this season.

–Field Level Media