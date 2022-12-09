Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen has shoulder surgery

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen is recovering from surgery on his right throwing shoulder, the team said.

Feyereisen, who was shut down in June with a right shoulder impingement, experienced renewed discomfort while playing catch recently.

He underwent surgery with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Wednesday to clean up his rotator cuff and labrum and is expected to resume throwing in four months, with an additional four months needed before he can return to the field.

Feyereisen, 29, went 4-0 and did not allow an earned run in 22 appearances (two starts) spanning 24 1/3 innings in 2022. He struck out 25 batters and walked five.

In three major league seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and Rays, he is 8-4 with a 2.31 ERA with four saves in 83 appearances (two starts).

–Field Level Media