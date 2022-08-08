Baltimore Ravens sign kicker Justin Tucker to 4-year extension

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens signed kicker Justin Tucker to a four-year extension through the 2027 season on Monday.

The total value of the deal is $24 million, including an $11.5 million signing bonus and $17.5 million guaranteed, multiple outlets reported.

Tucker, 32, once again becomes the NFL’s highest-paid kicker at $6 million per season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed Chris Boswell for $5 million per season last week, briefly tying Tucker for that honor.

Heading into his 11th season with the Ravens in 2022, Tucker is the most accurate field-goal kicker in NFL history with a career conversion rate of 91.1 percent.

Last season, he broke the NFL record with a 66-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Detroit Lions 19-17 in Week 3.

Tucker has converted 326 of 358 FG attempts and 382 of 386 extra-point tries (99.0 percent) in 161 games since making his debut in 2012. He is a five-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection.

