Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom ‘feels great’ after bullpen session

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom continued his recovery from elbow inflammation with a successful 32-pitch bullpen session Monday.

Throwing before the Rangers opened a three-game series against the host Pittsburgh Pirates, the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner threw all fastballs.

“It went really, really well,” Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. “He said he feels great and didn’t feel anything at all there.”

deGrom, 34, will add breaking balls when he throws his next bullpen, possibly on Friday, before the Rangers play the Orioles in Baltimore.

Bochy said there is no timetable for deGrom’s return, and that the righty could rejoin the active roster without a minor league rehabilitation stint.

deGrom has been on the 15-day injured list since April 29, a day after he exited early for the second time in three starts.

In six starts this season, deGrom is 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA and has 45 strikeouts and just four walks in 30 1/3 innings.

deGrom, who signed a five-year, $185 million deal with Texas this past offseason, made just 38 starts and pitched 224 1/3 total innings over the past three seasons with the New York Mets. He won the Cy Young Award in 2018 and 2019, logging 217 and 204 innings in those seasons, respectively.

In parts of nine seasons with the Mets, deGrom went 82-57 with a 2.52 ERA in 209 starts.

–Field Level Media