Rams guard Logan Bruss (knee) to miss 2022 season

Los Angeles Rams rookie guard Logan Bruss will miss the season after tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee during Friday’s night preseason contest against the Houston Texans.

Bruss departed in the second quarter of the 24-20 home loss to the Texans.

A third-round draft choice (104th overall) out of Wisconsin, Bruss was expected to be part of the offensive line rotation.

“It’s a real shame for a kid that’s worked really hard and puts a lot into this game,” Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said during a video conference on Saturday. “I think that’s the one thing that — the first thing, sometimes we have an inclination that is, OK, well how does this affect the football team? But how does it affect the person? You want to keep being more empathetic and more understanding, and this is a guy that loves football.

“We obviously draft him with the confidence that he could be a guy that could potentially contribute for us this year. Unfortunately, now, as a result of what’s occurred, that won’t be the case. … I trust that he’s going to do everything in his power to come back better next year than he was this year.”

The Rams will likely open the season with Coleman Shelton as the starting right guard. Shelton has started two of 43 regular-season games played for the Rams over the past three seasons.

Rookie linebacker Daniel Hardy departed the contest with a high ankle sprain. McVay said the seventh-round pick out of Montana State will need to undergo a procedure.

“Won’t affect his whole season, but he’s a guy that’s a candidate to probably start the season on designated (injured reserve),” McVay said.

–Field Level Media