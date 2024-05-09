Raiders Training Camp Turmoil: Southern California move stymied by NFL territory wars, fans face frustrating lockout

The move of the Las Vegas Raiders‘ training camp to Costa Mesa, California, which the city council approved on a one-year deal yesterday, has hit a snag.

It’s not a snag for the Raiders training camp itself or the city but a heart-wrenching blow for the passionate members of Raider Nation who may be deprived of the opportunity to witness their beloved Raiders in person at training camp.

Costa Mesa council approves proposal to host Raiders 2024 training camp https://t.co/NVlq0LQU8K — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 8, 2024

Raiders training camp will lockout loyal fans

As reported on Wednesday, the move of the Raiders training camp faces challenges due to territorial rights owned by the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. This situation limits the Raiders in terms of marketing and operations — especially regarding public involvement and brand growth in the region. The conditions established by the NFL regarding territorial rights mean the Raiders cannot open their practices to the general public, unlike teams like the Dallas Cowboys, who have a longstanding tradition of doing so in Southern California and were grandfathered in when the NFL returned to Los Angeles in 2016.

Given these limitations, the chance to attend the Raiders’ training camp in Costa Mesa becomes a rare and coveted privilege. The Jack Hammett Sports Complex, where the camp will be held from approximately July 19 to August 11, will only be accessible to a select few, including season ticket holders, chosen guests, and sponsors.

I found out earlier today that there is a league rule preventing teams from hosting fan events in competing markets—meaning the Raiders and Saints wouldn’t be able to open practices to fans (the Cowboys are grandfathered in).



We’ll see what they negotiate with the LA teams. https://t.co/boe53RpyaN — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 8, 2024

Although fans will be upset that they cannot attend Raiders training camp, this highlights the dimension of competitiveness between franchises with geographical competition and the NFL’s move to increasingly private training sessions, limiting fan participation. The same applies to media access, which has become much more restrictive over the past 20 seasons.

Before Raiders fans feel singled out, it’s worth noting that the New Orleans Saints are facing a similar situation this season. The Saints are also training in Irvine at UC Irvine, subject to the same restrictions. However, the Saints’ circumstances differ significantly as Southern California was once the Raiders’ home, and the area has a substantial fan base. This loyalty is evident whenever the Raiders play the Chargers or Rams in the region.

Moving the Raiders training camp to Costa Mesa might be a great idea to get the team out of the oppressive summer heat of Southern Nevada and to a larger facility to help facilitate preparation for the season. Still, it’s another example of the NFL limiting fan participation at a time when the league is looking to expand internationally.

Raider Nation has a long history of great fan events and team-fan interactions, which appears to be in jeopardy—at least for one year.

With ticket prices, merchandise, concessions and trips to see your team on the road at an all-time high, the impact of limiting fans’ access to their favorite teams could have a long-term impact the NFL must consider. Raiders training camp is historically a family and generational event where they meet and get to know players, which isn’t possible during the season.