Raiders’ Davante Adams ‘ready to roll’ after injury scare

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams returned to practice on Wednesday following last week’s injury scare.

The three-time All-Pro absorbed a hit to his right leg during Friday’s joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

Adams, 30, was examined by trainers before leaving the field under his own power, albeit with a noticeable limp.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said Adams was “ready to roll” for Wednesday’s joint practice with the host Los Angeles Rams.

McDaniels also said wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and rookie tight end Michael Mayer will return to the field this week.

“I think you’ll see them a little bit today working back in and doing some things,” McDaniels said. “Again, we’re just trying to take … the right steps with each guy so that we can get them back healthy and ready to go when they’re ready to go.”

Adams tallied 100 catches for 1,516 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns in 17 games in his first season with Las Vegas in 2022.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection has 769 receptions for 9,637 yards with 87 touchdowns in 133 career games (126 starts) with the Green Bay Packers (2014-21) and Raiders.

The Raiders will practice with the Rams again Thursday before they face off in a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night.

–Field Level Media