Sportsnaut motorsports TV and streaming guide

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR at Dover

IndyCar at Barber

A ton of short track and dirt trackin’

By now, you all understand the deal, as racing season is fully underway in North America.

Keep in mind for the dirt Late Model and Sprint Car races that the listed start time is when the broadcast goes live. These broadcasts air hot laps, qualifying, heats and the feature so stay tuned to social media if you only want to watch the main events for each of these races.

Here is where all the racing action can be consumed on television and streaming this week. All times ET

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

High Limit Sprint Car Series, West Memphis, 7:15 p.m., FloRacing

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

NASCAR Xfinity Practice+Qualifying, Dover, 3:00 p.m., FS1

IndyCar Series Practice 1, Barber, 3:40 p.m., Peacock

ARCA Racing Series, Dover, 5:00 p.m., FS1

World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, Knoxville, 7:15 p.m., DirtVision

World of Outlaws Late Model Series, Arrowhead, 7:15 p.m., DirtVision

USAC National Midgets, Kokomo, 6:00 p.m., FloRacing

ASA Southern Super Series, Pensacola, 7:30 p.m., Racing America

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

MotoGP, Circuit de Jerez, 8:30 a.m., TruTV

NASCAR Cup Practice+Qualifying, Dover, 10:30 a.m., FS1

Formula E Race, Monaco, 12:00 p.m., CBS

IndyCar Series Practice 2, Barber, 12:15 a.m., Peacock

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race, Dover, 1:00 p.m., FS1

AMA Supercross, Philadelphia, 3:00 p.m. ET, NBC

IndyCar Series Qualifying, Barber, 3:30 p.m., Peacock

Lucas Oil Late Model Series, Hagerstown, 5:45, FloRacing

USAC National Midgets, Kokomo, 6:00 p.m., FloRacing

World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, Knoxville, 7:15 p.m., DirtVision

World of Outlaws Late Model Series, 81 Speedway, 7:15 p.m., DirtVision

ASA Southern Super Series, Mobile, 7:30 p.m., Racing America

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

MotoGP, Circuit de Jerez, 8:30 a.m., TruTV

Indy NXT Race, Barber, 11:00 a.m., Peacock

IndyCar Series Race, Long Beach, 1:30 p.m., NBC

NASCAR Cup Series Race, Dover, 2:00 p.m., FS1

NHRA Drag Racing, Charlotte, 6:00, FS1

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.