Sportsnaut motorsports TV and streaming guide

NASCAR at Dover
IndyCar at Barber
A ton of short track and dirt trackin’
By now, you all understand the deal, as racing season is fully underway in North America.
Keep in mind for the dirt Late Model and Sprint Car races that the listed start time is when the broadcast goes live. These broadcasts air hot laps, qualifying, heats and the feature so stay tuned to social media if you only want to watch the main events for each of these races.
Here is where all the racing action can be consumed on television and streaming this week. All times ET
TUESDAY, APRIL 23
- High Limit Sprint Car Series, West Memphis, 7:15 p.m., FloRacing
FRIDAY, APRIL 26
- NASCAR Xfinity Practice+Qualifying, Dover, 3:00 p.m., FS1
- IndyCar Series Practice 1, Barber, 3:40 p.m., Peacock
- ARCA Racing Series, Dover, 5:00 p.m., FS1
- World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, Knoxville, 7:15 p.m., DirtVision
- World of Outlaws Late Model Series, Arrowhead, 7:15 p.m., DirtVision
- USAC National Midgets, Kokomo, 6:00 p.m., FloRacing
- ASA Southern Super Series, Pensacola, 7:30 p.m., Racing America
SATURDAY, APRIL 27
- MotoGP, Circuit de Jerez, 8:30 a.m., TruTV
- NASCAR Cup Practice+Qualifying, Dover, 10:30 a.m., FS1
- Formula E Race, Monaco, 12:00 p.m., CBS
- IndyCar Series Practice 2, Barber, 12:15 a.m., Peacock
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Race, Dover, 1:00 p.m., FS1
- AMA Supercross, Philadelphia, 3:00 p.m. ET, NBC
- IndyCar Series Qualifying, Barber, 3:30 p.m., Peacock
- Lucas Oil Late Model Series, Hagerstown, 5:45, FloRacing
- USAC National Midgets, Kokomo, 6:00 p.m., FloRacing
- World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, Knoxville, 7:15 p.m., DirtVision
- World of Outlaws Late Model Series, 81 Speedway, 7:15 p.m., DirtVision
- ASA Southern Super Series, Mobile, 7:30 p.m., Racing America
SUNDAY, APRIL 28
- MotoGP, Circuit de Jerez, 8:30 a.m., TruTV
- Indy NXT Race, Barber, 11:00 a.m., Peacock
- IndyCar Series Race, Long Beach, 1:30 p.m., NBC
- NASCAR Cup Series Race, Dover, 2:00 p.m., FS1
- NHRA Drag Racing, Charlotte, 6:00, FS1
