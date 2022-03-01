Quakes D Nathan out 2 months with torn meniscus

Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan (13) is carried off the field during the first half against the New York Red Bulls at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan is recovering from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

The 26-year-old Brazilian is expected to be sidelined for up to two months, the team announced Tuesday.

Nathan was injured in the first half of San Jose’s season-opening 3-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Wishing Nathan a speedy recovery ?????? — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) March 1, 2022

He scored two goals in 20 matches for the Earthquakes during his debut MLS season in 2021.

–Field Level Media