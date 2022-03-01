Quakes D Nathan out 2 months with torn meniscus

San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan is recovering from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.
The 26-year-old Brazilian is expected to be sidelined for up to two months, the team announced Tuesday.
Nathan was injured in the first half of San Jose’s season-opening 3-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.
Wishing Nathan a speedy recovery ??????
— San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) March 1, 2022
He scored two goals in 20 matches for the Earthquakes during his debut MLS season in 2021.
–Field Level Media