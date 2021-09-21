Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger dealing with pec injury

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a left pectoral injury, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday.

Tomlin said the injury “could affect him from a preparation standpoint” this week as the Steelers (1-1) get ready to host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) on Sunday.

It was not immediately clear when the 39-year-old veteran sustained the injury.

He completed 27 of 40 passes for 295 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Sunday’s 26-17 setback to the Las Vegas Raiders. He was sacked two times.

Mason Rudolph is Roethlisberger’s backup and Dwayne Haskins is No. 3 on the depth chart.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Steelers, check out #Steelers rumors, rankings, and news here

–Field Level Media