Phillies beat Mets in 10th on Alec Bohm’s walk-off hit

Alec Bohm hit a walk-off RBI single to right field off Adam Ottavino to score Trea Turner from second base and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 5-4 in 10 innings on Friday.

Bohm had two hits, J.T. Realmuto clubbed a three-ruin homer and Kyle Schwarber added two hits and his 100th RBI of the season for the Phillies (85-69), who won their third in a row.

Schwarber reached the 100-RBI plateau one day after teammate Nick Castellanos did the same. The pair has become the first Phillies teammates to drive in 100 or more runs in a season since Ryan Howard and Chase Utley in 2008 — Philadelphia’s previous World Series-winning team.

Phillies starter Taijuan Walker gave up five hits and two runs with four strikeouts and one walk in six innings. Walker threw 105 pitches, 62 for strikes.

Seranthony Dominguez (5-5) picked up the win as he loaded the bases in the top of the 10th but struck out Pete Alonso for a scoreless inning.

Francisco Lindor and Brett Baty each hit a solo home run, both in the late innings, and Alonso added an RBI double for the Mets (71-83).

Brandon Nimmo contributed an RBI single while walking twice and Rafael Ortega had two hits and a run.

Mets starter Tylor Megill tossed six innings and allowed five hits and three runs with six strikeouts and one walk. Ottavino (1-6) took the loss.

Lindor hit a solo homer to left off Gregory Soto in the eighth inning to close within 4-3.

Baty crushed a solo blast to center off Craig Kimbrel with one out in the ninth to tie the game at 4.

The Mets went ahead 1-0 in the first when Alonso lofted an RBI ground-rule double down the right field line to score Nimmo, who started the game with a walk.

Schwarber blooped a double to left with two outs in the third for the Phillies’ first hit. Turner flied out to right-center for the third out.

In the fifth, Nimmo hit an RBI single to right for a 2-0 advantage.

Castellanos doubled to open the bottom of the fifth but was left stranded.

Bryce Harper was hit by a pitch with one out in the sixth, but he remained in the game. Bohm reached on an infield single and Bryson Stott struck out. Realmuto followed with a three-run homer to left for a 3-2 lead. It was Realmuto’s 20th home run of the season.

Schwarber hit an RBI single to left in the seventh and the Phillies took a 4-2 advantage.

