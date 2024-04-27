Philadelphia Eagles select son of team’s Hall of Fame in 2024 NFL Draft

Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Fans of the late 1990s and mid-2000s Philadelphia Eagles teams remember former linebacker Jeremiah Trotter as a hard-hitting linebacker who was one of the defensive leaders under Andy Reid.

Trotter became a first-team All-Pro and made four Pro Bowl teams, recording 696 tackles, seven interceptions, and seven forced fumbles across eight seasons in Philadelphia. The Eagles inducted Trotter Sr into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2016, capping a memorable career in Philly.

Trotter’s playing days may have ended long ago, but now the Eagles have added his son, Jeremiah Trotter Jr, to the roster.

Once the 155th pick rolled around, Eagles GM Howie Roseman couldn’t wait any longer. He quickly executed a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, sending the 164th pick plus the 201st selection just to make sure the Eagles landed Trotter.

His father hoped to see his son land right where he did back in 1998, and his wish came true.

Eagles Hall of Famer Jeremiah Trotter told me it would be crazy if the Eagles drafted Jeremiah Junior 26 years after he was drafted. This is awesome! pic.twitter.com/HOZDknGT2V — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 27, 2024

Like his dad, Trotter is an inside linebacker with strong instincts who uses an advanced football mind to make an impact. At 6-feet, 228 pounds, the Clemson product is far from the biggest linebacker you’ll find, but he combines respectable athleticism with a knack for always being around the ball.

Taking a chance on the former team legend’s son not only gives the Eagles more depth at a position of need, he’ll instantly become a fan favorite in Philadelphia, just like his dad was. Trotter Jr has a lot of names to compete with for playing time, starting with Devin White, Nakobe Dean, Oren Burks, and Zack Baun to name a few.

