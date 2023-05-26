Philadelphia Eagles superstar slams players ‘looking to make headlines’ by whining about Thursday games

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowlers Jason Kelce doesn’t understand fellow NFL players that complain about having to play in Thursday night games because he actually likes them.

One of the big stories this offseason in the NFL has been the league’s owners deciding to allow more flexibility in the schedule to revise the slate and get better games in their new Thursday night slot on Amazon Prime. Since the retail giant paid a billion dollars to get one Thursday matchup for 15 weeks into the next decade.

However, the decision was not received well by some players because in general Thursday night matchups are not believed to be well-liked among players around the league. The common belief is that games during the middle of the week do not allow athletes the proper amount of rest and preparation time before jumping into a high-level game.

Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler says players with half a brain cell should be in favor of Thursday games

However, during a recent edition of the “New Heights” podcast, hosted by star tight end Travis Kelce and his Pro Bowl brother from the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce, the elder sibling slammed those players that are not thrilled by Thursday games. Five-time All-Pro Jason gave the harshest criticism when explaining why he actually likes midweek matchups.

“I am all four games being played on Thursday because that means we have walk-throughs during the middle of the week and we don’t practice, and we get three days off after the game. [And] it’s not about laziness, it’s about helping my legs recover and getting fresh. Players that are anti-Thursday night games are just looking to make headlines. There’s not [expletive] chance anybody with half a brain cell is against Thursday night games.” – Jason Kelce

It is interesting to get a very different and positive perspective on a topic that was thought to be universally unpopular with today’s NFL players. Furthermore, for it to come from elite-level talents from powerhouse clubs like the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs gives it even more weight among fans.