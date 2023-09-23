Philadelphia 76ers looked into pairing Damian Lillard with Joel Embiid

With James Harden and Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers already have one of the best dynamic duos in the NBA. Only now Harden wants a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers and has refused to ever play another game for the 76ers again, or at least not until Daryl Morey is no longer making decisions.

So far the 76ers have been reluctant to part with Harden, knowing he’s one of the most talented players they could possibly pair with Embiid. Naturally, the Sixers want to ensure they can get a player of equal or similar value as Harden.

But then there’s Damian Lillard, who’s also desperate to depart Portland, yet his desired destination is not in Philadelphia. However, according to Kyle Neubeck, that hasn’t prevented the 76ers from reaching out to the Blazers on several occasions this offseason, trying to gauge Portland’s interest in a potential Lillard trade.

“Here’s what I can tell you that I know for sure that the Sixers have certainly talked to the Blazers about Dame at different points throughout this offseason.” Kyle Neubeck on Philadelphia 76ers’ interest in Damian Lillard

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where the Blazers prefer what the 76ers can offer over everything else. If Tyrese Maxey is still off the table, and we know Embiid’s not available, then what else can the 76ers present? The Blazers wouldn’t have any interest in a 34-year-old James Harden either, as they already have their starting backcourt and are nowhere near ready to compete for a ring, especially without Lillard.

It’s more likely that the 76ers were counting on other teams to get involved too, hoping to help formulate a strong package with their help by exchanging other lesser parts, and several draft picks. Yet, clearly what Philadelphia put together wasn’t enticing enough for Portland to say yes.

Though with the Blazers recently stepping up their efforts to trade Lillard, it’s possible we see the Sixers get involved again. But that doesn’t mean their trade offerings will be any better than before.

