NBA insider names two top suitors for Damian Lillard trade

The Miami Heat want Damian Lillard, but talks negotiations with the Portland Trail Blazers have broken down. Meanwhile, the Blazers would like to get a deal done as soon as possible, setting an Oct. 3 deadline to get the Lillard situation resolved.

If the Heat don’t want to pay the price, then maybe another team will. That’s what the Blazers are banking on, not seeming to bother with the fact that Lillard’s threatened not to play for any team not named the Heat.

According to Yahoo’s Jake Fischer, two other Eastern Conference playoff contenders could try and steal the seven-time All-Star point guard away from the reigning conference champions

“At this juncture, Toronto and Chicago have been the two possible destinations for Lillard discussed most by league figures. While a collection of NBA personnel expect Portland to engage Miami before finalizing something with another suitor, the Heat have not factored primarily in the Blazers’ recent dialogue surrounding Lillard” Jake Fischer on Damian Lillard trade interest

Both the Raptors and Bulls have seemingly hit a crossroads in recent years, failing to take the next step toward becoming a legitimate NBA Finals contender. Yet, adding a proven player like Lillard, who might be able to help elevate a team’s current core, could be just what’s needed to be looked at as a serious contender in the East.

Depending on how aggressive each front office wants to get, it’s possible we could be looking at Lillard taking his talent to Chicago or Toronto, instead of South Beach. But what about what the 33-year-old wants? Will it matter?

