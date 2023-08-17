Philadelphia 76ers reportedly hold one massive piece of leverage to use against James Harden

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

If All-Star Guard James Harden plans to sit out training camp to force a trade, the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly have one piece of leverage over him that could change the situation entirely.

Harden, entering his age-34 season, requested a trade out of Philadelphia early this summer. The 2018 NBA MVP winner wanted out after 76ers’ president of basketball operations Daryl Morey allegedly promised to sign him to a maximum multi-year extension after Harden played on a team-friendly deal last season. When the ma offer never came, Harden requested a trade.

Related: James Harden unhappy with Daryl Morey, willing to sit out to force trade

The 76ers reportedly fielded trade calls for the All-Star guard, including from the Los Angeles Clippers. While Harden wanted to play for Los Angeles, a deal never materialized and Philadelphia took him off the trade block with the intent of him playing for the team this upcoming season.

Following Morey’s decision to keep Harden, the former No. 3 overall pick spoke out publicly about his issues. During a trip to China, Harden called Morey a liar and made it clear he would never play for an organization that had Morey in it.

Related: James Harden interested in playing in China

Philadelphia is hoping that returning to training camp and spending time with teammates will help convince Harden to stay for another year. Meanwhile, reports have indicated from Harden’s camp that he’s willing to skip training camp and potentially sit out if he doesn’t get what he wants. However, that will come at a cost.

James Harden contract: $35.6 million salary (2023-’24), 2024 NBA free agent

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up, NBA insider Brian Windhorst explained that the collective bargaining agreement between the league and players allows the 76ers to control Harden’s ability to become a free agent next summer.

Specifically, per Windhorst, a rule in the NBA CBA states that a team is allowed to block a player from entering free agency in the following season if they don’t report within the first 30 days of training camp.

“I don’t think it’s as easy for him to hold out because there is an obscure rule that exists buried in the NBA CBA that if he doesn’t report within 30 days of the opening of training camp, the Sixers actually have the right to block him from becoming a free agent next year. This is a measure that was put in to prevent these types of holdout situations, so Harden is holding a very limited amount of leverage.” Brian Windhorst on James Harden potentially sitting out Philadelphia 76ers training camp

While Harden still has several tactics of his own he could use to avoid playing for Philadelphia, the team’s ability to block him from entering free agency is especially problematic. Landing one final deal that makes him one of the highest-paid NBA players is one of Harden’s primary goals.

If he is ultimately blocked from entering free agency in 2024, Harden faces an uncertain future where he might not be able to dictate his next team until 2025 when he’s entering his age-36 season.