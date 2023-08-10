New memoir alleges Phil Mickelson lost nearly $100 million gambling, bet $1 billion on sports

Phil Mickelson is one of the most popular players in the history of professional golf. Now, new allegations are emerging about some of Mickelson’s reported habits during his best years on the PGA Tour and even with LIV Golf.

Mickelson, 63, has been remarkably successful on the course. The San Diego native has 57 career wins, including 45 on the PGA Tour. Once ranked as the second-best golfer in the world with multiple victories at the Masters Tournament (2004, ’06, ’10) and PGA Championship (2005,’21), Mickelson has also become known for his tendency to gamble.

In an excerpt of Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk by Billy Walters obtained by GolfDigest.com, Walters provides extensive details of Mickelson’s alleged gambling habit.

Walters provides several detailed accusations of Mickelson’s gambling. Mickelson alleged called him during the 39th Ryder Cup in 2012, asking him to place a $400,000 bet on the United States team to win as Mickelson was competing in the event.

“Have you lost your -expletive- mind? “Don’t you remember what happened to Pete Rose? You’re seen as a modern-day Arnold Palmer…You’d risk all that for this? I want no part of it.’’ Billy Walters on Phil Mickelson allegedly trying to bet on the Ryder Cup as he played in it

Based on information gathered from his relationship with Mickelson and conversations with those close to him, Walters estimates that Mickelson has bet more than $1 billion on sports bets over the last 30 years. Furthermore, he estimated that Mickelson has lost close to $100 million through gambling alone.

The allegations provide extensive details of just how often Mickelson would bet on sports, including events he was participating in. According to his former associate, Mickelson made 3,154 bets in 2011 alone including 43 bets on MLB games on June 22, which resulted in $143,500 in total losses.

Mickelson’s alleged habit continued for years. He allegedly bet $110,000 to win $100,000 115 times and bet $220,000 to win $200,000 on 858 instances.

Fortunately for Mickelson, his winnings on the PGA Tour and his partnership with LIV Golf have helped him financially. However, the new allegations of his gambling habits will likely further damage a reputation that has progressively deteriorated in recent years.

