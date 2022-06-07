WATCH: New York Mets star Pete Alonso leaves game after being hit by pitch

The New York Mets sure hope that first baseman Pete Alonso is not the latest player to hit the injured list for the first-place team.

While stopping short of providing an opinion on that, what we saw with Alonso in the second inning of their road game against the San Diego Padres Tuesday evening can’t be seen as a good sign.

Alonso was hit on the right hand on a pitch from Padres starter Yu Darvish. He immediately went down to the ground after being hit and had to leave the game. It’s brutal to look at.

Pete Alonso has left the game in the second inning after getting hit by a pitch on the right hand. pic.twitter.com/zNHXSaA1S9 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 8, 2022

To add insult to injury, fellow star Starling Marte exited a bit while later after being seen limping around Petco Park.

As for Pete Alonso, there’s been no further updates from the Mets when it comes to his injury. The hope here is that it’s not as bad as it looked.

Pete Alonso injury adds to a laundry list for the Mets

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Boasting a 38-19 record heading into Tuesday’s game, the Mets have dealt with a massive amount of injuries this season. Just look at who is currently on the injured list for the team right now.

James McCann, catcher

Travis Jankowski, outfielder

Max Scherzer, pitcher

Trevor May, pitcher

Tylor Megill, pitcher

Sean Reid-Foley, pitcher

Jacob deGrom, pitcher

It’s pretty amazing what first-year manager Buck Showalter has been able to do despite these injuries. And in reality, Alonso has been a big reason for that.

Pete Alonso stats (2022): .282 average, 16 homers, 54 RBI, .360 OBP, .906 OPS

Alonso, 27, leads the league in both homers and RBI. He’s considered a top-end National League MVP candidate.

We’ll have further updates on his injury once they become available.