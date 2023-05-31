Penske to replace car damaged by flying tire at Indianapolis 500

Over the weekend, the 107th edition of the Indianapolis 500 took place, and the biggest takeaway was surely the fact that Josef Newgarden took home a $3.6 million check for emerging as victorious for Team Penske.

Yet, there was also another incident that arose late during the race that provided a big scare for anyone who tuned in to the event. As part of a bigger accident that occurred between Kyle Kirkwood and Felix Rosenqvist, a tire came off Kirkwood’s car and went flying into the stands.

Amazingly, no one was seriously hurt despite the flying tire. Somehow the tire’s momentum carried it all the way to the parking lot, where it struck a parked car. Specifically, a white Chevrolet owned by Robin Matthews, a fan attending the racing event.

Getting back to the parking lot, only to see your car was the subject of a flying tire, which caused damage to the front bumper, and driver’s side fender, in addition to the headlight housing, had to be a disappointment for Matthews. But now Team Penske, the winning representative of the Indy 500 race, has decided to cover the damages to Matthews’ car by buying her a brand new replacement vehicle.

In addition to receiving a new car, Matthews also was given the opportunity to kiss the bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while the president of the raceway gave her a ride home since her car had to be towed. In the end, what was likely a bit of a headache, turned into a positive result for Matthews and her brand new car.

