Indianapolis 500 crash sends flying tire into parking lot

Thousands tune into the annual Indianapolis 500 each year, either in person or on TV. This year’s Indy 500 brought out award-winning actor Adam Driver, who has the perfect last name for a racing enthusiast.

The race was progressing at a rapid pace, with cars reaching speeds well north of 220 mph in the 107th running of the Indy 500 before a frightening car crash took place between Felix Rosenqvist and Kyle Kirkwood that even sent a flying tire into the grandstands.

This is absolutely horrifying if you're a fan at the #Indianapolis500



Watch the tire from the purple/pink car go flying.



Wow! pic.twitter.com/NVMgSee0Wg — Tailgate Champion (@wheel06) May 28, 2023

Luckily, there were no fan injuries, but that doesn’t mean the accident didn’t come without damage. Below you’ll find a white Chevrolet parked nearby at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that took the brunt of the blow to its driver’s side front bumper, damaging the headlight assembly, fender and more.

Rosenqvist is ok and is without injury, but we’re still awaiting word on Kirkwood, who found himself skidding in his car upside down for several hundred feet. The race resumed after a brief delay with just 14 laps to go.

