Penguins name Kyle Dubas president

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins tabbed Kyle Dubas as president of hockey operations on Thursday, less than two weeks after the Toronto Maple Leafs moved on from him. Dubas, 37, will oversee all aspects of the hockey operations department. The Penguins fired general manager Ron Hextall, director of hockey operations Brian Burke and assistant GM Chris Pryor in April. “On behalf of my family, we are thrilled to join the Pittsburgh Penguins organization and all of the incredible people across Fenway Sports Group,” Dubas said in a statement. “I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity that lies ahead of me. … Everyone has demonstrated a clear commitment to building a best-in-class hockey operation.” The move comes one day after the Maple Leafs replaced Dubas with Brad Treliving. Dubas spent the previous nine seasons with the Maple Leafs, including the last five as GM. He became the second-youngest GM in NHL history at age 32 when he was hired for the post in 2018. Pittsburgh’s front-office shakeup came after the Penguins missed the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, ending the longest active postseason streak in major North American professional sports. During Dubas’ five seasons as general manager of the Maple Leafs, the team compiled a regular-season record of 221-109-42 with a .651 points percentage, ranking fifth in the league in wins and points percentage. Dubas had previously said he’d either be with the Maple Leafs or nowhere for the 2023-24 season. His contract was set to expire at the end of June in Toronto. “You won’t see me next week popping up elsewhere,” he said two weeks ago. –Field Level Media