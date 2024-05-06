Paul George’s future with Los Angeles Clippers reportedly clouded by 1 major sticking point

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs late last week.

For George and the Clips, it was a disastrous conclusion to a season that started with title aspirations. It will also lead to major questions about his future in Southern California with George likely to hit NBA free agency this summer.

George, 34, has a $48.79 million player option for next season. It’s one he’s certainly going to decline with the nine-time All-Star looking for that one final long-term contract in his career.

While previous reports indicated that George was likely to re-sign with the Clippers, there are not rumors that he could very well bolt for another team in NBA free agency. We’re now hearing a bit more on this front.

Related: Paul George and the top NBA free agents of 2024

Los Angeles Clippers, Paul George mired in contract stalemate

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

“The Clippers, according to sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, have been reluctant to add that fourth year and are certainly not offering him the max as of right now,” Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reported recently.

Los Angeles seemingly wants to structure a deal similar to the three-year, $149.65 million extension Kawhi Leonard signed with the team back in January. Though, it appears that the team is not willing to offer up the max to George. That could be a major sticking point.

Paul George stats (2023-24): 22.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.5 APG, 47% shooting

George averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 41% shooting during Los Angeles’ six-game series loss to Dallas in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. It was not a great all-around performance given that the Clippers were relying on George for more scoring with the aforementioned Leonard sidelined to injury.

As for his own take on what is looming, George didn’t really discuss what he’s planning this summer.

“Continuity is everything,” George said. “You look at the teams that are still standing. They’ve been together for quite a few years, so continuity has always stood and given teams the best chance when the guys are used to one another, there’s chemistry there.”