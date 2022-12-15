Patrick Beverley hoping to rejoin Minnesota Timberwolves if he’s traded to a non-contender

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

A year ago, the Minnesota Timberwolves acquired Patrick Beverley via trade from the Memphis Grizzlies for failed lottery pick Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez, who is now more known for his role in one of the best sports movies in recent time, when he starred as “Bo Cruz” in Adam Sandler’s Hustle, alongside Anthony Edwards.

Little did Wolves fans know at the time just how impactful this trade would be. Beverley went on to become a locker-room leader on and off the court. His passion for everything related to basketball was a breath of fresh air for a franchise lacking intensity ever since Kevin Garnett went to Boston.

But Beverley was involved in another transaction this past offseason, where his $13 million salary was needed to facilitate the Rudy Gobert trade. Suddenly the player who had shown so much love for Minneapolis was gone, sent to what was believed to be a rebuilding effort with the Utah Jazz.

Beverley had no interest in taking such risks at the age of 34, wanting to have a chance to pursue his first NBA Championship. He then landed with the Los Angeles Lakers via trade, where he’d get to play in California once again, where he enjoyed four seasons with the Clippers.

Unfortunately, Pat Bev’s second tenure in L.A. hasn’t gone as swimmingly as the first. He’s averaging career lows in several categories, such as FG%, 3PT%, and PPG. He may still be in a starting role, but it’s hard to argue both the Lakers and Beverley would benefit from a trade.

Los Angeles Lakers have tried to trade Pat Bev

For all the other franchises in the NBA, trading for Beverley is a possibility. Yet, there are likely only so many destinations the 11-year NBA veteran would be interested in. As mentioned, the competitive nature of Beverley likely means he wants to play for a contender and no one else at this stage in his career.

That opens up the floor to several NBA teams.

The Lakers have already realized he isn’t the key to their potential success. As Yahoo’s Jake Fischer notes, Los Angeles has already tried to include him as part of a bigger trade package for Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic. The trade ultimately fell apart thanks to the Pistons wanting more out of the Lakers.

But the idea remains — Beverley could get traded elsewhere. Should he get sent to a non-contender, such as the Pistons, or another team, he reportedly would seek a contract buyout.

Minnesota Timberwolves seem lost without Patrick Beverley

If said buyout happens, Fischer’s sources indicate Beverley would prefer to sign with the Timberwolves, rejoining many of his former teammates.

It also gives him another chance to play for his favorite player’s organization once again. Yet, out of respect, Beverley hasn’t worn No. 21, and neither should anyone else in Minnesota ever again. But that’s for another day.

Without Beverley, we’ve predictably seen a team that lacks grit. Gobert is just one player, and he can impose his will, whether it’s on the glass or in the paint, but the Wolves have shown they need a perimeter defender to pair with D’Angelo Russell. We’ve seen Jaden McDaniels, Taurean Prince, and Kyle Anderson put forth their best effort, but this is a team-wide issue.

That’s what makes players like Beverley so valuable, having an athlete willing to put his body on the line, do the dirty work, and show they won’t back down from anything. Beverley was thoroughly enjoyed during his brief stint in the Twin Cities, and it feels like ever since he was traded, the on-court energy just hasn’t been the same.

If Beverley becomes available in free agency later this season, the Timberwolves can’t afford not to add the 3-and-D point guard to their roster. It’s a perfect fit that never should have been broken up to begin with.

