Panthers cut LB Deion Jones, acquire WR from Chiefs

The Carolina Panthers released veteran linebacker Deion Jones on Tuesday and acquired wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

They were part of a series of moves as the Panthers reduced their roster to the 53-man limit.

Jones, 28, was a second-round pick in 2016 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2017 with the Atlanta Falcons. He has posted 696 tackles, 11 sacks and 12 interceptions — five returned for touchdowns — in 96 games (88 starts) with the Falcons (2016-21) and Cleveland Browns (2022).

Smith-Marsette came over from the Chiefs in a trade Monday night, a deal that included a swap of conditional 2025 seventh-round picks. He had nine catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason.

Smith-Marsette, who turned 24 on Tuesday, was a fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. He has gained 230 all-purpose yards in 16 games (one start) with the Vikings (2021), Chicago Bears (2022) and Chiefs (2022). He caught two touchdown passes as a rookie with Minnesota.

Carolina placed right guard Austin Corbett (ACL) on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and he will miss at least the first four games.

Defensive end Henry Anderson was placed on injured reserve.

The Panthers also released the following players: running back Spencer Brown; wide receivers Shi Smith, Javon Wims and Josh Vann; offensive linemen Justin McCray, Michael Jordan, Deonte Brown, Sam Tecklenburg and JD Direnzo; defensive lineman Raequan Williams; outside linebackers Kobe Jones, Eku Leota and Jordan Thomas; inside linebackers Brandon Smith, and Ace Eley; safety Eric Rowe; and cornerbacks Keith Taylor, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Herb Miller, Mac McCain and Mark Milton.

