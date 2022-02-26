Opening day in jeopardy as labor negotiations falter again

Empty seats, Monday, July 6, 2020, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Reds and Major League Baseball opened a second spring training period ahead of a shortened season due to the new coronavirus pandemic.Cincinnati Reds Spring Training 2 0 Practice

After another unproductive day of labor negotiations, time is running out to preserve a 162-game season this year in Major League Baseball.

MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association met twice in Jupiter, Florida, on Saturday, two days ahead of Monday’s owner-imposed deadline to come to a labor agreement and maintain the scheduled March 31 opening day. However, the parties appeared to whiff at making any meaningful progress, with reports indicating that MLB scoffed at the union’s latest proposal.

“Source: Today didn’t go well,” Evan Drelich of The Athletic wrote on Twitter. “MLB reacted badly to player proposal, players in turn were outraged. Hostile 2nd meeting.”

MLBPA’s proposal reportedly toned down its previous requests involving revenue sharing and how many players may obtain “Super 2” status in the arbitration process. But reports said MLB put little credence in the proposed changes because the players still are asking for more than owners are willing to give, and MLB consistently has said it will not budge on either issue.

Another major hurdle, the competitive balance tax (CBT) threshold, also reportedly saw little movement. According to reports, MLB proposed to increase the threshold by $1 million for 2023 but otherwise made no changes to its previous stance.

MLB also is looking for the power for commissioner Rob Manfred to unilaterally impose on-field changes with 45 days’ notice instead of one year’s notice. Players are against the shorter timeline.

Although time remains for a breakthrough in negotiations, all signs are pointing to a longer lockout. The owners locked out the players on Dec. 2.

“Multiple officials believe a deal will not get done by the league’s Monday deadline to cancel games,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote on Twitter. “… One thing that’s been clear for a while on the players’ side but has been reinforced this week: They are emboldened, they are together and they are not going to cave because the league is threatening to cancel games.”

–Field Level Media