Ons Jabeur becomes first African woman into U.S. Open semifinals

No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia continued her history-making season Tuesday by defeating Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open in New York.

Jabeur, 28, became the first African or Arab woman to reach the U.S. Open semifinals in the Open era. Six weeks ago, she reached the final at Wimbledon, the first African or Arab woman to reach a final at any Grand Slam event.

“I was just trying to do my job and hopefully inspire more and more women from Africa,” Jabeur said. “Really it means a lot to me.”

Jabeur broke Tomljanovic’s serve five times in six opportunities. The Tunisian also won 22 of her 31 first-service points (71 percent) and led Tomljanovic 29-12 in winners.

Tomljanovic led the second set 5-3 before Jabeur fought back to tie it at 5-5 and 6-6. The Australian got ahead early in the tiebreaker, 2-1 and 3-2, before Jabeur won three straight points to take the lead for good.

“I believe in myself after Wimbledon,” Jabeur said in her on-court interview. “I know that I have it in me to win a (major) final. And here I am in the semifinals.

“I kept repeating to myself (in the tiebreak), ‘I can, I can.'”

Tomljanovic eliminated Serena Williams in the third round of the tournament in what was likely the final match of Williams’ career. The Australian then defeated Liudmila Samsonova of Russia to reach her first U.S. Open quarterfinal.

In the semifinals, Jabeur will face either No. 12 seed Coco Gauff or No. 17 Caroline Garcia of France, who were scheduled to square off in the nightcap.

Gauff, a fan favorite on her home turf, will play in the first U.S. Open quarterfinal of her career. She lost the French Open final to Iga Swiatek of Poland in June, the furthest Gauff has ever advanced at a Grand Slam. Garcia will carry a 12-match win streak into Tuesday’s showdown after winning the Western & Southern Open outside Cincinnati prior to the U.S. Open.

–Field Level Media