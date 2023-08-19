Ole Miss lands 5-star DL Kamarion Franklin

Credit: Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2024, announced Saturday he is staying in his home state and committed to Ole Miss.

Listed at 6-feet-5 and 265 pounds, the senior from Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School chose Mississippi over finalists Alabama, Auburn, Miami and Tennessee among 36 offers.

“I think I’d fit in pretty good, like with the staff, the players,” Franklin told ESPN. “I got to get around them. I mean, I’m (from) Hardy, Mississippi. So I fit in pretty good with the other Mississippi people.”

Franklin is ranked No. 30 overall by 247Sports in the Class of 2024 and he comes in at No. 46 per the site’s composite rankings. Franklin is rated No. 8 in the nation among defensive linemen and No. 1 among all prospects in the state of Mississippi, per 247’s composite.

Rivals.com has him ranked No. 11 in the nation, while ESPN places him at No. 27.

“(There wasn’t) really a lot of stress and pressure to stay in state,” Franklin told ESPN. “You know, I did whatever (was) the best situation for me.”

As a junior in 2022, he set a team single-season record with 19 sacks, and totaled 93 tackles, including 22 for loss. In three seasons, Franklin has 150 total tackles (99 solo), including 35 1/2 for loss and 29 sacks.

Franklin took two unofficial visits to Auburn in June and July, and official visits in June to Miami and Tennessee.

–Field Level Media