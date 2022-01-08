Oilers place 5 players, 6 staff in COVID protocol

Jan 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) controls the puck defended by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers placed five players and six members of their support staff in COVID-19 protocol on Saturday.

Among the five players was Kailer Yamamoto, who was ushered from practice on Friday after a rapid test returned a positive result.

Fellow forward Brendan Perlini, defensemen Evan Bouchard and Slatter Koekkoek and goaltender Ilya Konovalov joined six support staff of the traveling party in the protocol.

Captain Connor McDavid, fellow forward Derek Ryan and defenseman Tyson Barrie entered protocol on Wednesday. They are eligible to return on Sunday for the Oilers (18-14-2), who are scheduled to host the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

–Field Level Media