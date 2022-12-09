Odell Beckham: I don’t see the point of playing regular season games in 2022

Roughly a week ago, it seemed almost like a foregone conclusion that Odell Beckham Jr. would be on a new team at this point heading into Week 14’s weekend slate of football. Then again, we would have said the same thing just before Thanksgiving.

Yet, here we are, Beckham has completed all three of the known visits he was planning to make. The next step, presumably, was to discuss his options internally with his family and agency before signing a contract.

That very well may be what’s still taking place, but recent reports since his visits haven’t been entirely positive. We saw the Dallas Cowboys seemingly get cold feet by not even offering OBJ a contract, with concerns emerging about the state of his surgically-repaired knee.

Meanwhile, the two other ‘final contestants’ in the Beckham sweepstakes, the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants, have been quiet. Yet, with Von Miller ruled out for the season after also needing surgery on his ACL, their chances to sign Miller’s pal may have taken a hit.

That brings us back to Beckham’s former team in the Big Apple. Yet, having lost or tied in four of their past five games, the Giants’ chances to add the Super Bowl-winning receiver appear to be sinking.

Especially after hearing Beckham’s latest comments, made during the Los Angeles Rams’ Thursday Night Football victory.

Odell Beckham has not made a free agency decision

Beckham was specifically asked if he was ready to play right now and whether he’s made a decision on which team he plans to sign with.

“I haven’t made the decision. I would like to be in a stable environment, get up at 6 AM, leave at 6 PM for four weeks, and then let’s talk about it. I’ve played football for a long time. I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point. NFL free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. commenting on his priorities

While there’s been a lot of pressure placed on Beckham to sign a deal not only ASAP but also quickly produce at a high level, he’s also just 10 months removed from a very serious leg injury that required surgery. ACL tears typically take pro athletes anywhere from 10-12 months to fully recover from, and it’s not the first time he’s suffered such an injury.

Basically, it’s hard to blame Beckham for wanting to do what’s best for him and his future, wanting to ensure his knee is fully healthy before playing in what he deems to be meaningless regular-season games.

Then again, the playoffs are no guarantee, either. It’s win or go home in the NFL, and there’s no guarantee he could play just four games and walk out on a high note.

If Beckham is serious about playing football in 2022, he would be better off signing with a team sooner than later, not only to build chemistry with a new quarterback but also to have more time to pick up the playbook and get integrated with his teammates.

While Beckham’s comments are certainly interesting, it’s probably only a matter of time (days?) before the 30-year-old wideout makes his final decision. The bigger question then is, will it be for one or two years?

Previous reports have indicated he wants at least a little long-term security, but a strong playoff performance could potentially drive his price up too. It’s a gamble, but so far, it appears to be a chance Beckham is fully willing to take.

