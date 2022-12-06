Dallas Cowboys have concerns after Odell Beckham Jr. physical, unsure if he’ll play in 2022

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys were the final of three teams to meet with Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when they courted the free agent on Monday.

Odell’s visit came after he met with both his former New York Giants team as well as the Buffalo Bills. It also included a trip to the Dallas Mavericks game with current Cowboys star Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. At that point, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that OBJ would land in Big D. Now, we’re not too sure.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Cowboys have concerns about the health of his knee after suffering a torn ACL during the Super Bowl in February.

“The Cowboys have concerns after Odell Beckham Jr.’s physical that his recovery from torn left ACL in Super Bowl has not progressed enough to ensure he would play before mid-January and possibility exists signing him would have no benefit until 2023 season.” Report on Dallas Cowboys thinking regarding Odell Beckham Jr.

This comes amid another report from earlier in December indicating that doubts were growing around the NFL about Beckham Jr.’s recovery from a second career torn ACL.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. play in 2022?

That’s a big questions. The chase for Beckham Jr. is down to three teams with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams seemingly stepping off that possibility.

Why is this a big deal? OBJ also took physicals with the Giants and Bills. There’s a good chance that they read the medicals in the same manner as the Cowboys. If so, it wouldn’t make much sense to sign Beckham Jr. right now.

Instead, the idea would be to wait for the offseason and give him more time to recover from the torn ACL. If that is indeed the case, this process would play out all over again.

As for the Dallas Cowboys, it’s looking less and less like they actually need Beckham Jr. At 9-3, the team just blew out the Indianapolis Colts by the score of 54-19 on Sunday night. It has outscored its past three opponents by a combined margin of 80 points. That seems pretty darn good.