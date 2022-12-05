Odell Beckham Jr. on signing with Dallas Cowboys ‘It’s a good possibility’

Now that the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills have had their chances to visit with Odell Beckham Jr., it’s the Dallas Cowboys’ turn. As expected, Jerry Jones and Co. are putting the full-court press on signing the top NFL free agent available heading into Week 14.

It all began on Monday morning, just hours after demolishing the Indianapolis Colts in a 35-point beatdown, when Beckham began his visit to Fort Worth.

Ever since, we’ve heard very little coming out of JerryWorld, until day turned to night.

Dallas Cowboys look like frontrunners to land Odell Beckham Jr.

Suddenly, a video emerged of Beckham traveling with Cowboys defensive stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs to Monday night’s NBA primetime matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

Odell Beckham Jr., Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs arriving at the Mavericks game pic.twitter.com/tmvez5Euuc — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 6, 2022

It didn’t take long for reporters to get into OBJ’s face, where they of course asked the pressing questions we all want to know.

Specifically, Beckham was asked what the Cowboys’ chances are of signing the 30-year-old wideout. That’s when the Super Bowl-winning playmaker couldn’t help but hide his feelings.

Credit to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon who managed to pop the question, to which Beckham responded with “it’s a good possibility,” with him smiling from cheek to cheek.

Perhaps it’s nothing. Maybe it’s everything.

For now, all signs appear to point to Dak Prescott throwing passes to Beckham Jr. in a Cowboys uniform any week now. He hasn’t been working out for teams, so it’s possible he still needs some time to get back to 100% following his ACL surgery. It will also be a process learning offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s scheme, but it shouldn’t take long for Beckham to win over fans of ‘America’s Team.’

That is, unless the Bills or Giants still come through with a last-minute offer that’s too good to refuse. As far as we know, Beckham hasn’t signed on the dotted line just yet.

