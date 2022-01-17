Nolan Smith returning for senior season at Georgia

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith (4) during the second half in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith announced Monday that he is returning for his senior season.

The announcement stems the rash of departures from the Bulldogs’ top-ranked defense and coordinator Dan Lanning, who became head coach at Oregon.

Smith punctuated Georgia’s national championship by sacking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young on the final play of the title game. He had 56 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles this past season.

The 6-foot-3 edge rusher was the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in 2019, per the 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Smith is just the third starter so far to announce he’s returning for 2022.

The Bulldogs lost cornerback Derion Kendrick, safety Lewis Cine, linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive lineman Travon Walker to the 2022 NFL Draft. Also, starting defensive back Latavious Brini entered the transfer portal.

–Field Level Media