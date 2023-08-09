Legacy Motor Club reportedly cut ties with Noah Gragson for multiple reasons

NASCAR driver Noah Gragson was suspended indefinitely by Legacy Motor Club after liking an insensitive post on Instagram. While his actions on social media resulted in a suspension, the young driver reportedly faced a bleak future in NASCAR even before his suspension.

Gragson, age 25, currently sits 33rd in the NASCAR standings. He got off to a relatively solid start this season, placing 14th in the Clash at the Coliseum followed by an 11th-place finish at the Daytona 500 Duel 2 in February. However, the remainder of the Cup Series season hasn’t gone well for the Las Vegas native.

Noah Gragson wins: 0 in Cup Series, 14 wins in Xfinity Series, 2 in Truck Series

Gragson was previously one of the best drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Across five seasons, he delivered 96 top-10 finishes in 135 races, recording 13 victories. However, he’s been one of the worst NASCAR Cup Series drivers in 2023.

Before being suspended by NASCAR and the Legacy Motor Club for liking an insensitive meme on social media related to George Floyd, Gragson’s future with his team and in racing was in serious doubt.

According to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, Legacy’s decision to part ways with Gragson was weeks in the making. The team was “seriously contemplating” replacing Gragson in 2024, frustrated by his recurring struggles in his first full year in the Cup Series.

Once Gragson’s social media activity was uncovered, the decision to cut ties with him became a foregone conclusion. Furthermore, Xfinity Series driver John Hunter Nemechek has long been viewed as the top candidate to replace Gragson next season.

Nemechek, age 26, is the obvious choice for Legacy. Across 88 races in the Xfinity Series, he’s delivered 53 top-10 finishes and seven trips to victory lane. He currently sits atop the Xfinity standings with 811 points and has led for 662 laps this season, with the next closest driver (Justin Allgaier, 306) far behind.

While Kyle Larson returned from a suspension for using a racial slur and landed with Hendrick Motorsports, he was viewed as one of the top up-and-coming drivers in NASCAR. Based on Gragson’s track record, he’ll likely face a much tougher time finding a ride in 2024.