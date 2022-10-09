San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa ruled out with groin injury

Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, Nick Bosa has been the league’s most-dominant defender for a San Francisco 49ers defense that has been absolutely brilliant.

Unfortunately, it now looks like Bosa will join other big-name 49ers players to be sidelined. Bosa suffered a groin injury during Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers and was almost immediately ruled out for the remainder of the action.

This adds to a laundry list of injury issues for San Francisco. It lost starting quarterback Trey Lance for the season with an ankle injury in Week 2. The following week saw star left tackle Trent Williams injured. He remains out of action.

On defense, San Francisco was without star defensive lineman Arik Armstead. Meanwhile, fellow former first-round pick Javon Kinlaw didn’t see action in Carolina through the first half.

Related: Nick Bosa and NFL’s top-100 players of 2022

Nick Bosa injury and impact on the San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

To say that Bosa is among the most valuable non-quarterbacks in the league would be an understatement. In fact, he has to be seen as the favorite for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Nick Bosa stats (2022): 14 tackles, six tackles for loss, 16 QB hits, six sacks

It remains to be seen how long Bosa will be out for. What we do know is that he was seen as frustrated on the sideline after being injured. The fact that he was ruled out so quickly can’t be seen as a good thing for San Francisco.

Should Bosa miss extended time, the 49ers will likely rely a bit more on rookie second-round pick Drake Jackson to play at a high level. Samson Ebukam (4 QB hits, 3 sacks) will also be a focal point for this league-best DeMeco Ryans-led defense.

With that said, no one is going to be able to replace Nick Bosa should his absence be extended. We will have further updates when they become available following Sunday’s game.