NHL issues fines to four players

The NHL issued fines totaling $12,000 to four players on Tuesday for incidents in Monday’s playoff series openers.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon was fined $5,000 for crosschecking St. Louis forward Pavel Buchnevich with 1:46 remaining in the Blues’ 4-0 win in St. Paul.

Tampa Bay forward Corey Perry was fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct after multiple fights broke out in the third period of the Lightning’s 5-0 loss to the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

Lightning forward Pat Maroon and Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds were each fined $2,250 for unsportsmanlike conduct for their roles in the same bloody brawl.

The fine amounts issued by NHL Player Safety were the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

