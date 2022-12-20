YouTube TV nearing deal for NFL Sunday Ticket

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Sunday Ticket was first launched back in 1994, giving football fans unique access to any game they wanted to watch. It has become a massive streaming service that millions have taken advantage of each season, only many have long been upset with the fact that DirecTV is the only company that offers the service. This is due to an exclusive agreement with the NFL.

In 2023, that will be changing, with the current DirecTV contract expiring at the end of the 2022 football year.

This has sparked a whirlwind of bidders, including everyone from Amazon, to Apple, Disney, ESPN, Google, and YouTube TV, all tossing their hats in the ring for the most attractive NFL streaming service available.

It appears we’re finally reaching a conclusion after months of negotiations between the NFL and the various streaming platforms. For those looking for plans while they get an extra workout in on their exercise bike next season, you might have to add another subscription service to the pile.

YouTube TV could secure NFL Sunday Ticket package by Wednesday

According to Joe Flint of The Wall Street Journal, YouTube TV is in “advanced talks” with the league to obtain exclusive rights to NFL Sunday Ticket. And a contract agreement could be reached as early as Wednesday.

Yet there are complications, as the NFL owners are required to agree and approve such media rights agreements. But then again, with rumors that the NFL is seeking an amount nearing $2.5 billion per season, getting the owners on board with an influx of cash flow shouldn’t be an issue at all.

It’s been said that DirecTV currently pays roughly $1.5 billion per season, so if the NFL can get YouTube TV to meet their asking price, it would be a huge boost. This increased revenue would go toward a number of things, including leading to a larger salary cap. But really, this new Sunday Ticket agreement would be a huge win for the fans as long as it’s run smoothly.

YouTube TV currently costs $64.99 per month, and Sunday Ticket would simply be another add-on option for subscribers to tune into. It’s safe to say if YouTube TV can secure the NFL’s exclusive rights, their number of subscribers would spike to the moon.

