NFL Plus: Is It the Next Big Sports Streaming Service?

The National Football League (NFL) expects to launch its own streaming service, NFL Plus, in July 2022. The new platform will offer subscribers access to in-market live games on mobile phones and tablets with the possibility of viewing additional content, such as podcasts, highlight reels, and game replays.

The NFL previously streamed in-market games on mobile devices through platforms like the Yahoo Sports app. However, those deals expired last season, leaving the league to look for new ways to distribute games on mobile. But with NFL Plus only offering the same games available on cable TV, will the platform give fans what they’re looking for?

Is NFL Plus worth it?

Though the price may change, the league will likely offer NFL Plus subscriptions for around $5 per month. The mobile streaming app will allow fans to access live games on the go, so they can watch anytime, anywhere.

But NFL Plus isn’t the same as a Sunday Ticket. It won’t include any exclusive or out-of-market games for viewers to enjoy. Instead, the platform will offer the same in-market games that fans can view on traditional cable TV.

Since streaming services are becoming a household norm, it makes sense for the NFL to create its own live streaming platform for cord-cutting football fans. This isn’t the league’s first time testing the waters, though. In 2014, the NFL launched a free streaming service called NFL Now, though it failed to attract much attention. However, much has changed in the world of streaming since 2014, so NFL Plus could see a very different outcome than NFL Now did.

With other streaming services like ESPN Plus and Hulu offering original and out-of-market content for a comparable price, only time will tell whether NFL Plus will score big after its initial release.

Benefits of NFL Plus

Feb 7, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The NFL Shield logo is seen at the Super Bowl LVI Experience at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has been around since the 1920s, and the news of NFL Plus comes as the sports league continues to adapt to the streaming era. While NFL Plus is still in the early stages, having mobile sports streaming services could benefit fans worldwide who don’t pay for traditional cable TV or don’t have access to tickets for live games. And, with the cord-cutting movement in full swing, NFL Plus could be the next big sports streaming platform to take to the field — especially at such a low monthly cost of just $5.

Is NFL Plus the future of sports streaming?

The NFL isn’t the first to offer mobile streaming for live games. For example, the New England Sports Network recently announced the launch of the Red Sox direct-to-consumer streaming service, NESN 360. This platform allows Red Sox and Bruins fans to stream 220+ live games and access exclusive Red Sox and Bruins content. In addition, the platform offers highlights, select on-demand games, and a library filled with hundreds of NESN Originals and other on-demand titles. The MLB also secured a partnership with Apple TV Plus this season, giving subscribers access to exclusive Friday Night Baseball games, only available via streaming.

With so many details still undecided for the new NFL Plus streaming service, it’s difficult to say whether or not it’ll be a true game-changer — especially since the NFL’s Sunday Ticket already offers every NFL game via streaming, including out-of-market games. But, with a scheduled July debut, the service should be up-and-running for the NFL’s preseason games, regular season, and playoff competitions in the fall and winter. Only time will tell how the new NFL Plus streaming service will stack up against the competition and whether or not it’ll kickstart a new era of live sports streaming.