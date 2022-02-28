NFL insider ‘will not be surprised’ by Tom Brady return by 2024

When Tom Brady retired on Feb. 1, many wondered if the NFL MVP candidate would stay away from football long before making his return. Less than a month later, there is now a growing belief he will make a comeback.

The 44-year-old stepped away from the NFL, citing a desire to spend more time with his family after more than two decades of dedicating his life to playing quarterback. For a player who often said he could play through his age-45 season and finished 2021 as the runner-up for MVP, leaving the game surprised many around the league.

Days after announcing his retirement, Brady wouldn’t even shut the door on a return. He admitted there is a possibility While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might not believe it, there is a growing sense around the NFL that Brady will unretire.

NFL insider Peter King wrote Monday that he will not be surprised if Brady returns within the next year or two.

NBC Sports’ top insider isn’t the only one who believes a comeback likely happens. Some around the league have even suggested the seven-time Super Bowl champion pushes for a way to return by July.

For now, we’re betting against Brady playing in 2022. He is committed to producing and acting in his first movie, a project that will take up a lot of his time. Considering NFL quarterbacks start training for the upcoming season in April or May, it would leave the three-time MVP with little free time for his family.

After a year away from the game, focusing on his business ventures and family time, then we could see Brady make a comeback in 2023.