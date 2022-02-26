Amazon, FOX want Tom Brady as TV analyst

Forget Aaron Rodgers or free agency. So far the top topics of the offseason since Tom Brady’s retirement has been the recent speculation regarding television broadcasts.

Whether it’s Amazon and Apple fighting over the rights to the next NFL Sunday Ticket package or TV networks battling over the likes of Super Bowl-winning coaches such as Sean Payton or Sean McVay, there’s been a lot of smoke. Yet, very little action.

One change we do know about is Troy Aikman reportedly taking his talents to ESPN, but we’ve yet to learn if Al Michaels or his old partner Joe Buck will be joining him.

Lurking somewhere through all this speculation is Tom Brady. He’s retired, we think, and has yet to make his next official move. Other than producing and acting in a movie set to film in the spring.

Related: Tom Brady landing spots in 2022

Could fans see Tom Brady on TV in 2022?

Even if we don’t get to see Tom Brady lasering spirals all over the gridiron in 2022, there could be a way that the football GOAT can still be seen on TV, albeit in a different capacity than we’re used to. No, we’re not rehashing the Sally Field, Jane Fonda movie idea.

Instead, Amazon and FOX are both planning to place a call to TB12, inquiring about his interest in seeing if his coolness translates to the broadcast booth.

It would be an interesting transition, but it wouldn’t come without fanfare. Brady has millions of fans around the world, placing him on TV is surely an idea several networks have kicked around, but for Brady, he may want to take some time off, or pursue other interests.

Yet, if he wants to someday own a team, landing a broadcast gig that could pay as much as $15M per season isn’t a bad way to continue accumulating wealth, even if it’s a far cry from his 2021 NFL salary which neared $30 million.

Still, don’t expect to see Brady teaming up with a play-by-play broadcaster in 2022, at least not for a weekly gig. If anything, something like the Manning Megacast would seem to suit a bit Brady more. With that said, it would be a fantastic experience to hear the insight Brady and his seven Super Bowl rings have to offer.

Related: 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB options in 2022