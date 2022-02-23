Tom Brady to play himself in movie starring Sally Field and Jane Fonda

Retired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is making a pretty crazy transition into the world of filmmaking weeks after he stepped away from the gridiron.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brady will play himself in a movie titled “80 for Brady.” Said film stars legendary actresses such as Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin.

It focuses on four older Tom Brady fans who make their way to Super Bowl LI in Houston to see Brady lead his then-New England Patriots squad to a massive comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons back in 2017.

Tom Brady to star in and produce new film

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brady will produce the film through his 199 Productions Company.

He’ll team up with big-time Hollywood producer Donna Gigliotti whose credits include “Hidden Figures”, “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Shakespeare in Love.” She’s earned four Academy Award nominations and won one award for her work on “Shakespeare in Love,” which won best picture back in 1999.

As for the actresses, Sally Field has won two Oscars (best actress for “Norma Rae” and “Places in the Heart.”) She’s perhaps best known for her role as Forrest Gump’s mother in the epic 1990s film.

A known political activist, Jane Fonda is the daughter of legendary actor Henry Fonda. She won Oscars for best actress in a leading role in “Coming Home” and “Klute.” Rita Moreno won best actress in a supporting role as Anita in the legendary 1961 film “West Side Story.” As for Tomlin, she was most recently nominated for best actress in the Emmy Awards for the comedy “Grace and Frankie,” which also stars Mrs. Fonda.

How big of a role Brady plays in the movie is not yet known. All of this comes amid rumors that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is considering a comeback for the 2022 season.

As of right now, Tom Terrific finished his career as the NFL’s all-time leader in completions, attempts, passing yards, passing touchdowns and Super Bowl wins.

