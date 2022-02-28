NFL Combine: Top cornerback prospects 2022

The 2022 NFL Combine will get going in Indianapolis here soon. It’s an opportunity for prospects to show what they have to offer during the pre-draft process leading up to the NFL Draft itself.

When is the NFL Combine?

It runs from March 1 through March 7. The annual event is broadcast on both ESPN and NFL Network with most of the focus being on position drills. Here’s a breakdown of coverage on NFL Network.

Thursday, March 3: 4 PM ET

Friday, March 4: 4 PM ET

Saturday, March 5: 4 PM ET

Sunday, March 6: 11 AM ET

What is the NFL Combine?

It’s an annual pre-draft event that has gone from being somewhat of a niche grouping to a week-long showcase broadcast nationally on multiple networks.

Former Dallas Cowboys president and general manager Tex Schramm proposed the annual event as a way for teams to evaluate talent. Since its inception as the national invitational camp (NIC) in 1982, this thing has taken on a whole new meaning.

Among the most important aspects of the NFL Combine are the positional workouts scheduled for a four-day span during the annual event. Teams also have an opportunity to meet and interview prospects leading up to the annual NFL Draft.

2022 NFL Combine workout schedule

Thursday, March 3rd: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends Friday, March 4th: Running backs, offensive line and special teams

Running backs, offensive line and special teams Satuday, March 5th: Defensive line, linebackers

Defensive line, linebackers Sunday, March 6th: Defensive backs

As always, cornerback remains a major point of emphasis for teams leading up to the NFL Draft. It’s one of the most-important positions in today’s pass-first league. Below, we provide you with five cornerbacks to watch for during the NFL Combine.

Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati Bearcats

Ahmad Gardner college stats (2021): 28 tackles, 4 passes defended, 3 interceptions

With LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. not working out at the NFL Combine, Gardner becomes the top cornerback to watch in Indianapolis. Standing at 6-foot-2, Gardner boasts the frame to stand up against more physical wide receivers at the NFL level. He can play both zone and press coverage while providing coverage instincts necessary to play the boundary.

Last season with Cincinnati, Gardner yielded just 12 catches for 87 yards on 25 targets without a touchdown. He also gave up an absurd 17.0 passer rating when targeted. A number of teams selecting in the top-10 would love to have this potential Day 1 starter added to the mix.

Trent McDuffie, Washington Huskies

Trent McDuffie college stats (2021): 35 tackles, 6 passes defended, 0 interceptions

The son of former NFL wide receiver O.J. McDuffie, this youngster has all the necessary skills to be considered a shutdown guy at the next level. He has tremendous instincts on the outside and provides better than average athleticism for his 5-foot-11 frame. He can also play both slot and the outside. That’s big in today’s NFL.

Despite recording a mere two college interceptions in 37 games, he has shown the ability to shut down guys. Last season with the Huskies, McDuffie yielded a mere 0.6 yards per coverage snaps. That was tops in the nation among boundary corners.

Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson Tigers

Andrew Booth Jr. college stats (2021): 37 tackles, 5 passes defended, 3 interceptions

Here’s an interesting prospect to check in on during the NFL Combine. Booth recorded a total of five interceptions in his final two seasons with the Tigers. He came to Clemson as a five-star recruit while displaying tremendous physical ability and athleticism.

Nothing Booth did during his time with the Tigers proved this wrong. The 6-foot corner also isn’t scheme specific, which bodes well for his ability to translate to the NFL ranks. With a strong combine performance, he’ll end up being a top-20 selection.

Roger McCreary, Auburn Tigers

Roger McCreary college stats (2021): 49 tackles, 14 passes defended, 2 interceptions

There’s some who believe McCreary translates better to being a single-high safety at the NFL level. That’s primarily due to his ability in coverage and the fact that he has some tremendous short-area quickness and can wrap up with the best of them.

However, we envision him being able to play either the boundary or slot at the next level. With over 30 passes broken up against elite-level SEC competition over the past three seasons, this dude is already pro-ready.

Kaiir Elam, Florida Gators

Kaiir Elam college stats (2021): 29 tackles, 5 passes defended, 1 interception

Heading into the 2021 season, there were some who viewed Elam as a sure-fire top-20 pick. With a strong performance in the NFL Combine, there’s a chance he might reach that level after some inconsistencies for the Gators.

Primarily, we’re going to see how the 6-foot-2 defensive back holds up in the athletic drills in Indianapolis. There’s a chance teams might simply view him as a better fit at safety. We’ll seen when all is said and done.

