NFL and Bundesliga forming an alliance to further brands in US and Germany

The NFL and Germany’s top soccer league, Bundesliga, have announced a unique partnership that will see the two sports associations work together to expand each other’s brands to their sizable audiences.

On Thursday, the NFL formally announced plans to form an exclusive alliance with the Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) — aka Bundesliga — that will see them collaborate to help push each other’s products in their respective markets. The agreement reportedly will see the powerhouse sports leagues work in coordination on production, broadcast and programming, digital innovation, and marketing campaigns that will further their growth abroad.

The NFL will make its debut in Germany this year with a regular season matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 13 in Munich. The game is the first of what will be an annual showcase of the league over the next four years. Games will alternate each season between venues in Munich and Frankfurt.

“Our first regular season game in Germany this fall also presents an opportunity to work with and learn from some of the most successful sports leagues around the world. The Bundesliga has long been regarded as the leading league in Germany and one of the finest throughout Europe. We look forward to collaborating with the DFL in a process that we believe will be mutually beneficial.” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Bundesliga agreement

Expanding the league’s brand has been a key pursuit of Commissioner Roger Goodell and team owners. Along with Germany, the league will hold regular season games this year in Mexico City, Mexico, and three in London, England. Also, many organizations negotiated exclusive rights deals to grow their businesses in designated markets abroad.

Bundesliga is the premiere soccer league in all of Germany, which is one of the strongest futbol markets in all of Europe. Along with the English Premier League, Spain’s LaLiga, and Mexico’s Liga MX, the DFL has worked hard to make in-roads in the US market and currently has its matches air exclusively on ESPN+.