New York Yankees manager has surprise response to idea of promoting prospects with season lost

Despite the New York Yankees falling under .500 recently and their playoff hopes at a new low point, it seems manager Aaron Boone has not seriously pondered bringing up some of the organization’s top prospects to give them valuable big-league time.

Following a sweep to the Atlanta Braves this week, the New York Yankees season is spiraling out of control. They have now lost six of their last eight and have a sub-.500 record in August for the first time in decades. While the team has missed the playoffs in recent years, this particular group has channeled some of the franchise’s forgettable teams from the 1980s and early 90s.

With them having no chance of winning the American League East, and now almost seven games out from the final Wild Card spot, there are some around the team and in their fanbase that are wondering if they will go the route of other organizations in a similar position and start bringing up some of their best prospects from Triple-A soon.

Well, it seems like their manager actually hasn’t given the idea much thought.

New York Yankees record (2023): 60-61

Credit: Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

During a Wednesday appearance on the “Talkin’ Yanks” podcast, Boone was asked about bringing up players like Everson Pereira and Austin Wells and admitted it hasn’t been talked about much among the team’s brain trust.

“There’s a couple of guys knocking on that door, those are conversations, I wouldn’t say we’re having in earnest right now. We’ve been out on the road so we’re not there connected, you know, where you’re just in the presence of front office and things like that. Right now we’re just in the throes of trying to win, that’s where the focus is.” And, obviously, we’ve taken some hits lately from an injury front.” – Aaron Boone

There are only 41 games left in the MLB season, and while the New York Yankees are technically far from being eliminated from playoff contention, it is hard to believe they will overcome the three teams ahead of them in MLB Wild Card Standings.

Outfielder Everson Pereira is ranked among the top 100 MLB prospects in baseball today. While catcher Austin Wells and pitcher Will Warren are among the top 10 in the New York Yankees farm system and are all currently in Triple-A.